Bodo Ramelow Urges Left Party to Reconvene Parliament

Bodo Ramelow, the vice president of the German Bundestag, has urged members of the Left party to support a swift reconvening of parliament. This call to action comes in the wake of conservative candidate Friedrich Merz's unexpected defeat in his run for chancellor.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ramelow emphasized the urgency of the situation, expressing his desire for the parliamentary session to occur as soon as possible. He communicated his expectations during an interview with broadcaster Phoenix.

With this request, Ramelow aims to address the political implications stemming from Merz's surprising defeat and to align his party on future strategies quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)