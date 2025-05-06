Left Menu

Bodo Ramelow Urges Left Party to Reconvene Parliament

Bodo Ramelow, vice president of the German Bundestag, urged his Left party faction to support a swift parliamentary session following Friedrich Merz's unexpected failure to become chancellor. Ramelow expressed hope that the session could be held the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:11 IST
Bodo Ramelow Urges Left Party to Reconvene Parliament
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bodo Ramelow, the vice president of the German Bundestag, has urged members of the Left party to support a swift reconvening of parliament. This call to action comes in the wake of conservative candidate Friedrich Merz's unexpected defeat in his run for chancellor.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ramelow emphasized the urgency of the situation, expressing his desire for the parliamentary session to occur as soon as possible. He communicated his expectations during an interview with broadcaster Phoenix.

With this request, Ramelow aims to address the political implications stemming from Merz's surprising defeat and to align his party on future strategies quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025