Amid Continuing Conflict, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza

The Israeli government's plan to expand military operations in Gaza has prompted regional alarm, with Palestinians enduring severe hardships after months of conflict. The move, part of a strategy to pressure Hamas, leaves many families of hostages fearing for their loved ones' futures.

In the aftermath of an extensive military confrontation that began with a Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, resulting in over 1,200 civilian casualties, the ensuing Israeli offensive has led to significant devastation in Gaza, affecting thousands.

Amid worsening humanitarian conditions, aid organizations report critical shortages, heightening concerns about malnutrition and starvation as Israel maintains a blockade to exert pressure on Hamas for the release of remaining hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)