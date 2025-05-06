Cardinals Converge: Choosing the Next Pope

As Cardinals assemble for the conclave to elect a new Pope, the Catholic Church stands on the precipice of change. The secretive process has several candidates vying for leadership, following the recent passing of Pope Francis.

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, known for his humor and liberal stance on immigration, is seen as a front-runner. Fellow contenders include Cardinal Charles Maung Bo from Myanmar, who has a polarizing image due to his military dealings, and Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary, who balances conservative theology with pragmatic diplomacy.

From Asia to Europe, the spectrum of candidates brings varied experiences to the table. As the Church navigates modern challenges, the world awaits the decision that will shape its future direction.

