Friedrich Merz's Bumpy Path to German Chancellorship Sparks Coalition Tensions

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservatives, has been elected chancellor following a second round of voting, overcoming an unprecedented initial defeat. Merz's election marks a challenging beginning for the coalition government, highlighting underlying tensions with the Social Democrats (SPD) and sparking debates on the stability of their union.

The chancellor's election is set against a backdrop of European challenges such as trade negotiations with the U.S. and security guarantees for Ukraine. Analysts suggest Merz's leadership is crucial for Germany to reclaim its role as a pillar of stability in Europe, yet the coalition's internal discord raises questions about its effectiveness.

Economic issues also loom large, with Germany facing economic downturn risks stemming from U.S. tariffs and the end of Russian gas imports. To counter these challenges, the coalition plans to boost growth through tax reductions and energy cost reforms. Meanwhile, political pundits contemplate Merz's ability to unite his coalition and lead Germany effectively on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)