BJP-Congress Clash Over Pahalgam Attack Intelligence Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following Kharge's allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received an intelligence report warning him three days prior to the Pahalgam attack. Thakur accused Kharge of reiterating sentiments synonymous with Pakistan, stating, "Congress chief is speaking the language of Pakistan. These are Pakistan's words but Congress' leaders." He further questioned Congress' allegiances, citing past instances where party members sought evidence of India's actions against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, BJP's CR Kesavan vehemently condemned Kharge's claims, branding them as 'treacherous' and equating them to a modern-day betrayal. He accused Kharge of launching a baseless tirade against the Prime Minister and demanded an "unconditional apology" from the Congress leader. Kesavan insisted Kharge clarify the basis of his controversial remarks.

Earlier, at a rally in Jharkhand, Kharge criticized the government's response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. He accused the administration of ignoring advance intelligence, questioning why the Prime Minister canceled a planned Kashmir visit but failed to protect civilians. Kharge expressed a willingness to support government actions against Pakistan, emphasizing national security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)