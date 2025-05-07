Left Menu

Judge Slams Trump's Directive: A Battle for Free Speech

In a significant legal defeat for former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell struck down an executive order targeting law firm Perkins Coie. The court ruled that Trump's directive retaliated against the firm for its viewpoints, violating First Amendment protections. The decision highlights Trump's social media habits and their impact on his legal strategies.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell recently ruled against former President Donald Trump's executive order targeting Perkins Coie, a law firm known for its involvement in prior investigations against him. The judge declared that the order was a form of retaliation for the firm's viewpoints, thereby infringing upon the First Amendment.

The 102-page decision frequently referenced Trump's social media and public comments, revealing the impact of his online activities on his political and legal maneuvers. Judge Howell criticized the order as unconstitutional, pointing out its attempt to penalize the firm for its political stance.

Legal experts believe this ruling could set a precedent for similar cases involving presidential overreach. As other firms challenge similar directives, Trump's commentary on social media is likely to complicate efforts by government lawyers to defend such actions as legitimate exercises of presidential power.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

