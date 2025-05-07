Left Menu

Kennedy's Aide Questions CDC Vaccine Guidelines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s aide seeks further data on CDC panel's recommendations for vaccines, reflecting Kennedy's skepticism towards vaccines. Dr. William Archer, a notable vaccine critic, evaluates the advisory committee's suggestions on RSV, meningitis, and chikungunya vaccines amidst ongoing policy shifts at HHS.

An aide to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is actively seeking more details about three recently recommended vaccines by a CDC advisory panel, according to documents and sources familiar with the matter.

The panel's recommendations addressed doses for RSV, meningitis, and chikungunya, aiming to expand vaccine usage. However, Archer's inquiries into vaccine efficacy and delivery suggest a broader reassessment rooted in Kennedy's longstanding vaccine skepticism.

Archer's oversight role at HHS signals possible policy shifts that could affect public perceptions and vaccine manufacturer strategies. The ongoing review could have significant implications for vaccine availability and insurance coverage across the United States.

