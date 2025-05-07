Judge Halts Trump Administration's Plan to Revoke $1.1 Billion School Aid

A federal judge in Manhattan has intervened to stop the Trump administration from reversing plans to cancel over $1.1 billion in aid meant to assist U.S. elementary and high schools in addressing the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, were earmarked for various educational support efforts.

The preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, prevents Justice Linda McMahon, the Education Secretary, from withdrawing this aid during an ongoing lawsuit. The legal action, initiated on April 10, includes participation from New York Attorney General Letitia James, attorneys general from 14 additional states, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, all Democrats.

Although the Biden administration had initially extended the availability of the funds through March 2026, McMahon claimed states had sufficient time to utilize the resources and questioned the necessity for prolonged access post-pandemic. This stance has been met with legal challenge, revealing contrasting political agendas regarding educational funding.

