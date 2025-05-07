Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Reshuffle: Merging Palestinian Affairs into Jerusalem Embassy

The Trump administration is integrating the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs with the embassy in Jerusalem, ending its direct reporting line to Washington. This move alters diplomatic engagement with Palestinians, a shift initially sparked by Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move met with controversy in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration will dissolve the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs, merging its functions into the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. This decision will end the office's direct reporting to Washington, placing it under U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee's authority.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed this merger to consolidate U.S. diplomatic efforts in Israel, restoring a unified framework from Trump's first term. The process is set to unfold in the coming weeks, according to a State Department briefing.

The move follows Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017, which led to the embassy shift from Tel Aviv. While the Biden administration restored the Office of Palestinian Affairs, the recent decision again alters U.S.-Palestinian diplomatic engagement, raising questions about future representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

