Operation Sindoor: A Measured Response to Terror

In a strategic military response to the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces executed 'Operation Sindoor' early on Wednesday. The operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), significant among them being the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

According to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry, the operation was precisely calculated and aimed specifically at terrorist infrastructure, without targeting any Pakistani military facilities. The operation followed the Pahalgam massacre, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians, prompting outrage and calls for action.

As tensions mount, both Indian and Pakistani officials have traded stern rhetoric, with Pakistan condemning the strikes as an act of war. Meanwhile, the Indian government has reached out to international allies to brief them on the operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously granted the armed forces full strategic freedom to respond to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)