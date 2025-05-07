Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Measured Response to Terror

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India executed 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. With a focus on precision, nine sites, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base, were struck. The operation sought to deliver a strong message against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic military response to the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces executed 'Operation Sindoor' early on Wednesday. The operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), significant among them being the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

According to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry, the operation was precisely calculated and aimed specifically at terrorist infrastructure, without targeting any Pakistani military facilities. The operation followed the Pahalgam massacre, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians, prompting outrage and calls for action.

As tensions mount, both Indian and Pakistani officials have traded stern rhetoric, with Pakistan condemning the strikes as an act of war. Meanwhile, the Indian government has reached out to international allies to brief them on the operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously granted the armed forces full strategic freedom to respond to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

