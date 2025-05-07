Operation Sindoor: Striking Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has christened the Indian armed forces' recent military initiative against terror sites in Pakistan 'Operation Sindoor', according to official sources.

The operation comes in the wake of the brutal gunning down of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, prompting a decisive response from India. The devastation to the victims' families has cast a somber spotlight on the tragedy.

The Indian military targeted nine key terror locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur stronghold and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, under the banner of Operation Sindoor. This action signifies a firm stance against terrorism.

