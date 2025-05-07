Operation Sindoor: Striking Back
Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the military action against terror sites in Pakistan 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation targeted key locations such as Bahawalpur and Muridke, in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, including tourists. Devastated families became symbolic of the tragedy.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has christened the Indian armed forces' recent military initiative against terror sites in Pakistan 'Operation Sindoor', according to official sources.
The operation comes in the wake of the brutal gunning down of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, prompting a decisive response from India. The devastation to the victims' families has cast a somber spotlight on the tragedy.
The Indian military targeted nine key terror locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur stronghold and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, under the banner of Operation Sindoor. This action signifies a firm stance against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar Earthquake Survivors Face Dire Conditions Amid Continued Military Strikes
Israeli military strikes near Syria's presidential palace after warning Syrian authorities over sectarian attacks, reports AP.
Israeli military strikes near Syria's presidential palace after warning Syrian authorities over sectarian attacks, reports AP.
Ukrainian Military Strikes Drone Command in Kursk
India's Strategic Retaliation: International Briefings on Military Strikes