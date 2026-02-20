Global Counsel's Downfall: Mandelson's Epstein Links Lead to Bankruptcy

The collapse of the lobbying firm Global Counsel, co-founded by former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson, has sent shockwaves through the industry. The firm's downfall comes in the wake of scandalous revelations regarding Mandelson's ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

As the scandal took hold, Global Counsel faced a mass client withdrawal, prompting the company to cease operations. This crisis has led to job losses for approximately 80 UK-based staff. The global impact extends to around 130 employees worldwide, causing widespread concern and upheaval.

Global Counsel's unraveling highlights the damaging effects of a scandal. The allegations against Mandelson, including sharing sensitive government information with Epstein, have not only damaged his reputation but also shaken political circles. The ongoing investigation continues to unfold with potential repercussions for the UK political landscape.

