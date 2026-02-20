E5 Nations Unite: Pioneering Low-Cost Drone Defense Systems

In a strategic move to bolster defense capabilities, five European nations have announced a collaborative effort to develop low-cost air defense systems and autonomous drones. This new program will utilize the expertise Ukraine has gained during its conflict with Russia over the past four years.

Known as the E5 initiative, the collaboration includes France, Poland, Germany, the UK, and Italy. The program aims to fortify European borders by enhancing detection, tracking, and interception abilities against unauthorized drones.

Officials underscore the importance of matching defense costs to the comparatively low expense of potential threats. This initiative not only strengthens individual nation defenses but also enhances the overall security of NATO, amid rising geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)