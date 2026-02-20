Court Orders Cartridge Release Amid NRAI License Confusion

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued directives to the Centre to clarify the status of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), following information that the federation's license has allegedly been cancelled. The court is currently hearing several petitions filed by shooters, including Ibrahim Javed Khan, who are seeking access to cartridges for practicing ahead of upcoming competitions.

Justice Vishal Sharma provided interim relief, mandating the release of 1,000 cartridges each to petitioners, simultaneously directing the inclusion of the Union Home Ministry as a party to the case. The court has asked the central government to provide its perspective on the use of sport category weapons and the shooters' entitlement to ammunition. Furthermore, the court emphasized controlling cartridge distribution, requiring shooters to report their usage to the local Collector before any additional ammunition is issued.

NRAI's secretary-general, Pawankumar Singh, expressed surprise over the court's proceedings, claiming no formal notice had been received regarding the license issue, which he attributes to potential misinformation spreading via social media. Singh reiterated shooting as a priority sport for the Sports Ministry and hinted at ongoing discussions with the government to potentially increase ammunition quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)