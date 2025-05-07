Operation Sindoor: Retaliation in a Long History of Indo-Pak Tensions

In a decisive military action, the Indian armed forces recently executed missile strikes on nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This operation, known as 'Operation Sindoor', specifically targeted strongholds of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, including Bahawalpur.

The strikes were in direct response to the attack in Pahalgam, illustrating the continued military tensions between India and Pakistan that trace back to their initial conflict in 1947. This historical backdrop includes several significant confrontations: the 1947 First Kashmir War, the 1965 conflict over covert operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and the pivotal 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The decades of hostilities also highlight notable events like the 1999 Kargil War, India's 2016 surgical strikes following the Uri attack, and the significant 2019 Balakot airstrikes targeting terrorist facilities post the Pulwama attack. Operation Sindoor evidences another chapter in this enduring rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)