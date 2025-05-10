Tension Escalates: Night of Explosions Across Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Conflict
Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan triggered explosion-like sounds in Punjab's districts. An unidentified projectile in Jalandhar injured a laborer, damaged homes, and caused widespread alarm. Authorities urged caution, closing markets and advising residents to stay indoors as retaliation and counterattacks ensued following recent military strikes.
- Country:
- India
Pervasive tension engulfed Punjab as residents awoke to explosion-like sounds across several districts, including Pathankot and Jalandhar. Air sirens blared in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur, underscoring the sharp escalation in India-Pakistan military tensions.
In Jalandhar, an unidentified projectile injured a migrant laborer and damaged homes. Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos with shattered windows and fire-damaged structures. Authorities have urged residents to avoid gatherings and stay indoors, closing markets in sensitive areas.
The disturbances followed Pakistan's renewed drone attacks across Indian territory, part of an ongoing tit-for-tat cycle of strikes after India's recent military action on terror bases in Pakistan. The situation remains volatile, with both sides on high alert as tensions simmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon Turmoil: Kasper Steps Down Amid Internal Conflicts
A Path to Peace: Proposed End to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Diplomatic Tango: Navigating Peace Talks Amidst Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Tense Borders: India and Pakistan Navigate Historical Conflicts
Path to Peace: U.S. and Russia Narrow Differences on Ukraine Conflict