Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Night of Explosions Across Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan triggered explosion-like sounds in Punjab's districts. An unidentified projectile in Jalandhar injured a laborer, damaged homes, and caused widespread alarm. Authorities urged caution, closing markets and advising residents to stay indoors as retaliation and counterattacks ensued following recent military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:49 IST
Tension Escalates: Night of Explosions Across Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pervasive tension engulfed Punjab as residents awoke to explosion-like sounds across several districts, including Pathankot and Jalandhar. Air sirens blared in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur, underscoring the sharp escalation in India-Pakistan military tensions.

In Jalandhar, an unidentified projectile injured a migrant laborer and damaged homes. Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos with shattered windows and fire-damaged structures. Authorities have urged residents to avoid gatherings and stay indoors, closing markets in sensitive areas.

The disturbances followed Pakistan's renewed drone attacks across Indian territory, part of an ongoing tit-for-tat cycle of strikes after India's recent military action on terror bases in Pakistan. The situation remains volatile, with both sides on high alert as tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025