Tension Escalates: Night of Explosions Across Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Pervasive tension engulfed Punjab as residents awoke to explosion-like sounds across several districts, including Pathankot and Jalandhar. Air sirens blared in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur, underscoring the sharp escalation in India-Pakistan military tensions.

In Jalandhar, an unidentified projectile injured a migrant laborer and damaged homes. Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos with shattered windows and fire-damaged structures. Authorities have urged residents to avoid gatherings and stay indoors, closing markets in sensitive areas.

The disturbances followed Pakistan's renewed drone attacks across Indian territory, part of an ongoing tit-for-tat cycle of strikes after India's recent military action on terror bases in Pakistan. The situation remains volatile, with both sides on high alert as tensions simmer.

