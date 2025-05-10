Left Menu

A Nation's Resolve: Lessons from Operation Sindoor

Gautam Bambawale, former High Commissioner to Pakistan, highlighted India's steely resolve and readiness in response to military tensions with Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor. Speaking at a Pune International Centre event, he emphasized the crucial roles of the government, armed forces, and citizens in navigating a 'war-like situation'.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent panel discussion in Pune, former High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gautam Bambawale, shed light on India's 'war-like situation' with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. His remarks underscored the nation's strong resolve and clarified objectives amid escalating tensions.

Bambawale outlined three crucial elements necessary in such a scenario: a determined government with clear goals, a capable and resolute military, and unwavering support from the country's citizens. Emphasizing potential retaliatory challenges, he called for national focus on fighting terrorism and those who back it.

The event, organized by the Pune International Centre, featured other notable military figures such as Lt Gen V G Patankar (retired) and Air Marshal Dipendu Choudhury (retired), with Major General Nitin Gadkari (Retd) moderating the panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

