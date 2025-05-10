Left Menu

RJD Criticizes BJP's Social Media Tactics Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized BJP's social media post accusing the previous UPA government of inaction on terror. Jha urged PM Modi to intervene, warning that BJP's statements could be misused. He emphasized national unity amidst India-Pakistan conflict, calling the post 'distasteful' and political timing inappropriate.

Manoj Jha
RJD MP Manoj Jha has leveled criticism against the ruling BJP, especially for a social media post that charged the past UPA government with being passive towards terror threats.

Jha highlighted a potential risk of the BJP's messaging being exploited by across-the-border adversaries. He underscored that unity is critical as all parties and citizens rally behind India's military and government amidst the tense situation with Pakistan.

The BJP, through its post, portrayed a steadfast stance against terror, contrasting with the UPA era, while Jha urged patience, noting the inappropriateness of politicizing during ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

