Left Menu

India Declares Future Terror Acts as 'Acts of War'

India's government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has declared that any future acts of terror will be treated as 'acts of war,' emphasizing a strong response to such incidents. This decision follows increased tensions with Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:13 IST
India Declares Future Terror Acts as 'Acts of War'
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, India's government has announced that any future acts of terror will be classified as 'acts of war' against the nation. This development marks a robust stance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, sending a resolute message to the perpetrators.

This declaration is largely perceived as a direct warning to Pakistan, which has been associated with several terrorist groups targeting India. The move underscores the Indian government's commitment to fortify its anti-terrorism posture.

The announcement follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. The escalation of tensions with Pakistan has made it imperative for India to delineate clear boundaries, signaling severe repercussions for future terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025