India Declares Future Terror Acts as 'Acts of War'

In a significant policy shift, India's government has announced that any future acts of terror will be classified as 'acts of war' against the nation. This development marks a robust stance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, sending a resolute message to the perpetrators.

This declaration is largely perceived as a direct warning to Pakistan, which has been associated with several terrorist groups targeting India. The move underscores the Indian government's commitment to fortify its anti-terrorism posture.

The announcement follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. The escalation of tensions with Pakistan has made it imperative for India to delineate clear boundaries, signaling severe repercussions for future terrorist activities.

