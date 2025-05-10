Owaisi's Call for Disarmament: Pakistan's Nuclear Threat

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday advocated for the disarmament of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, emphasizing the threat it poses to global security. Addressing a public event, Owaisi questioned whether Pakistan should maintain its nuclear capabilities. He stressed the need for international action against what he described as a global danger.

Owaisi expressed alarm over recent security developments, such as drones approaching the Srinagar airport and hospital attacks. Highlighting the bravery of Indian soldiers, he asserted that while India seeks peace, it will defend itself if necessary. The Hyderabad MP urged Indians to unify behind the nation's armed forces amid tensions with Pakistan.

The politician also criticized the approval of a USD 1 billion IMF loan to Pakistan, accusing the nation of economic mismanagement and labeling the funds as support for militancy. Owaisi further accused Pakistan of exploiting religious divisions in India and aiding terrorists, implicating the Pakistan Army in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)