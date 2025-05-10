Owaisi's Call for Disarmament: Pakistan's Nuclear Threat
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the disarmament of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, citing global security threats. Criticizing Pakistan's governance, he called for global leaders to reconsider the country's nuclear capabilities and condemned recent financial support from the IMF alongside pointing out security concerns at India-Pakistan borders.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday advocated for the disarmament of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, emphasizing the threat it poses to global security. Addressing a public event, Owaisi questioned whether Pakistan should maintain its nuclear capabilities. He stressed the need for international action against what he described as a global danger.
Owaisi expressed alarm over recent security developments, such as drones approaching the Srinagar airport and hospital attacks. Highlighting the bravery of Indian soldiers, he asserted that while India seeks peace, it will defend itself if necessary. The Hyderabad MP urged Indians to unify behind the nation's armed forces amid tensions with Pakistan.
The politician also criticized the approval of a USD 1 billion IMF loan to Pakistan, accusing the nation of economic mismanagement and labeling the funds as support for militancy. Owaisi further accused Pakistan of exploiting religious divisions in India and aiding terrorists, implicating the Pakistan Army in the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopia on the Brink: IMF Loan Review Set to Boost Economic Reforms
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Fuels India-Pakistan Conflict
Congress Urges India to Oppose IMF Loan to Pakistan
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Missile Tests Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict
NATO's New Spending Targets: Balancing Act for Global Security