Historic Ceasefire: India and Pakistan Halt Military Actions

In a significant development, the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have committed to halting all military actions across land, air, and sea, effective from 5 pm on Saturday. This agreement was announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The announcement followed soon after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that both nations had consented to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire, brokered through American mediation. The decision marked a potential breakthrough in easing tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan DGMO initiated a call to the Indian DGMO at 3.35 pm to confirm the ceasefire. Both sides are expected to adhere to the cessation of hostilities, with further discussions scheduled for May 12. This move comes as a beacon of hope for peaceful relations.

