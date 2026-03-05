Left Menu

U.S. Eases Sanctions for Rosneft's German Operations Amid Rising Energy Concerns

The United States has issued a general licence exempting transactions with the German unit of Russia's Rosneft from sanctions, alleviating uncertainty for Berlin. This move helps stabilize German refining amid Middle Eastern tensions. Germany took control of Rosneft's units post-Ukraine invasion, ensuring energy security for Berlin.

The United States has issued a general licence that exempts certain transactions related to the German unit of Russia's Rosneft from the current U.S. sanctions, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. This decision aims to provide clarity regarding the company's future operations in Germany.

The newly announced licence, which notably does not have a specified end date, replaces an expiring waiver set for April 29. The extension of this sanctions waiver is considered crucial to preventing potential disruptions in German refining activities, against the backdrop of rising tensions affecting the global energy markets due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

Germany had placed the local units of Rosneft under trusteeship in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move that disrupted long-standing energy relations. With assets such as PCK Schwedt refinery, a major supplier to Berlin, under risk, a new trusteeship structure has been approved by Brussels, reaffirming Berlin's control and focusing on sustainable solutions for the energy sector in the region.

