Left Menu

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Sparks Political Call for Unity

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, prompting Congress to call for a Prime Minister-led all-party meeting and a special Parliamentary session to discuss recent events. The move also triggered reflections on Indira Gandhi's wartime leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:01 IST
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Sparks Political Call for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire. In response, the Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to ensure political consensus, reminiscent of Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 war.

The Congress is also pressing for a special session of Parliament to address the developments of the past 18 days, including the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. The ceasefire announcement came shortly after mediation by the US, with President Donald Trump stating a "full and immediate" ceasefire had been agreed upon.

Reflecting on historical leadership, Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, highlighted Indira Gandhi's decisive actions during the 1971 war through social media, exclaiming "India misses Indira" and sharing impactful images of her with military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025