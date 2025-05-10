India-Pakistan Ceasefire Sparks Political Call for Unity

In a significant turn of events, India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire. In response, the Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to ensure political consensus, reminiscent of Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 war.

The Congress is also pressing for a special session of Parliament to address the developments of the past 18 days, including the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. The ceasefire announcement came shortly after mediation by the US, with President Donald Trump stating a "full and immediate" ceasefire had been agreed upon.

Reflecting on historical leadership, Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, highlighted Indira Gandhi's decisive actions during the 1971 war through social media, exclaiming "India misses Indira" and sharing impactful images of her with military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)