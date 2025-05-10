Historic Ceasefire Agreement: India and Pakistan Halt Military Actions

In a significant development, India and Pakistan have agreed to cease all military actions, a decision reached after a high-profile meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening. The meeting included key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This accord follows an understanding reached between the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of the two nations. They agreed to halt all military engagement by 5 pm that day. This landmark decision was announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shortly after an intervention by US President Donald Trump.

The agreement, involving cessation of hostilities on land, air, and sea, marks a pivotal moment in India-Pakistan relations. The DGMOs engaged in dialogue earlier that afternoon to finalize the terms, signaling a new direction in their bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)