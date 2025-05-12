Left Menu

Controversial Asylum: White South Africans Granted Refugee Status Under Trump Administration

The first group of white South Africans granted refugee status under U.S. President Trump has flown to the U.S. The move has drawn mixed reactions, with South African authorities questioning U.S. intervention in domestic issues. Racial inequality remains a contentious issue in South Africa post-apartheid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:10 IST
The first 49 white South Africans approved for refugee status under Trump's administration were en route to the U.S. on Monday, spotlighting contentious racial dynamics. While Trump's government prioritizes Afrikaner refugees, South African officials criticize the move as meddling in a complex domestic matter.

South African media largely ignored the story, often sarcastically referring to them as "refugees." A charter flight took them to Washington Dulles, with subsequent U.S. destinations planned, including Minnesota and Idaho. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the public expressed skepticism, relying on evidence that shows wealth disparities existing since apartheid.

The purported discrimination claim against South Africa's Black majority finds traction in right-wing circles. However, crime and land reform queries remain points of concern. Despite resistance to U.S. intervention, Trump has ceased financial aid to South Africa, objecting to its land policy. Additional arrivals are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

