India's Operation Sindoor: A Resounding Blow to Terrorism

Following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's robust response to Pakistan's missile and drone assaults. Modi praised India's air defense system and armed forces for neutralizing terrorist threats, emphasizing the global impact of these actions. The operation targeted terrorist bases, including historical terror hubs, and eliminated numerous militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that Pakistan's response to India's Operation Sindoor included missile and drone strikes targeting key Indian locations like schools and places of worship. India's advanced air defense systems successfully intercepted these threats, preventing any breach of Indian territory.

In addition to thwarting attacks, India launched retaliatory strikes on Pakistani air bases. Modi praised the Indian military's decisive action, which resulted in significant damage to these facilities and the elimination of over 100 terrorists within Pakistani borders.

Modi underscored the importance of Operation Sindoor in countering terrorism, citing past attacks linked to Pakistani locations like Bahawalpur. India's strikes were a significant blow to these terror infrastructures, showcasing the nation's commitment to global security and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

