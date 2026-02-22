Left Menu

Secret Euro Arms Deal: Iran and Russia's Missile Pact

Iran has inked a secret €500 million arms deal with Russia to acquire thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles, according to the Financial Times. The agreement was signed in December and entails deliveries from 2027 to 2029. Tehran seeks to enhance military capabilities, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a revelation that could shift geopolitics in the Middle East, Iran has reportedly signed a €500 million arms deal with Russia to obtain thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles. The Financial Times disclosed the secret agreement, signed in Moscow last December.

The reported deal grants Russia the responsibility to supply 500 man-portable 'Verba' launch units and 2,500 '9M336' missiles to Iran over a three-year period starting in 2027. The information comes from leaked Russian documents and insiders familiar with the negotiations.

The agreement emerges amid a backdrop of strategic military maneuvers and ongoing tensions following past U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Although President Trump claimed significant damage, Iran asserts recovery and enhanced capabilities, with recent naval joint exercises between Iran and Russia highlighting their partnership.

