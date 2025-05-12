Left Menu

Hostage Release: Diplomatic and Military Pressure at Play

The release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was facilitated by Israeli military actions and political influence from U.S. President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed discussions with Trump, highlighting the U.S. President's dedication to Israel's security and political concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:43 IST
The release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was attributed to combined military and political efforts, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu credited his country's military actions and the diplomatic pressure exerted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Alexander's release.

In a statement from his office, Netanyahu revealed that he had consulted with President Trump on Monday, underscoring the U.S. leader's steadfast support for Israel's security policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

