No Trade Talk in India-US Peace Dialogue

Government sources have clarified that the topic of trade did not feature in discussions between India and the US during the recent India-Pakistan military conflict. This statement comes in response to US President Donald Trump's assertions that he leveraged trade threats to cease hostilities between the two nations.

According to the sources, neither US Vice President JD Vance's conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 nor any discussions between Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Indian ministers included trade as a point of discussion.

Trump, however, claimed at a White House press conference that he had pressured both India and Pakistan into stopping their military activities by dangling the possibility of trade. The validity of this claim has been indirectly challenged by officials from both governments.

