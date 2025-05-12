Left Menu

Controversy Over US's Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement

Congress MP Imraan Masood expressed concerns over the US announcing the India-Pakistan ceasefire, suggesting PM Modi should have done so. He emphasized Kashmir's sovereignty while criticizing Pakistan's violation of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Trump highlighted the US's role in preventing a potential nuclear conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:22 IST
Controversy Over US's Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a surprising development, Congress MP Imraan Masood has voiced concerns about the role of the United States in announcing the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Masood criticized the move, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have made such an announcement, rather than US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to ANI, Masood stressed the importance of India's sovereignty in these matters, highlighting the Shimla Agreement, and insisting that a third-party intervention was unnecessary. He pointed out that the announcement, which was made via a tweet, disregarded India's efforts and hurt national sentiment.

President Trump, in a press briefing, asserted the pivotal role the US played in brokering an immediate truce, thereby preventing a potential nuclear conflict involving the nuclear-armed neighbors. Meanwhile, reports emerged of Pakistan violating the ceasefire agreement, with India intercepting Pakistani drones just hours after the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

