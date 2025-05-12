Controversy Over US's Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement

In a surprising development, Congress MP Imraan Masood has voiced concerns about the role of the United States in announcing the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Masood criticized the move, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have made such an announcement, rather than US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to ANI, Masood stressed the importance of India's sovereignty in these matters, highlighting the Shimla Agreement, and insisting that a third-party intervention was unnecessary. He pointed out that the announcement, which was made via a tweet, disregarded India's efforts and hurt national sentiment.

President Trump, in a press briefing, asserted the pivotal role the US played in brokering an immediate truce, thereby preventing a potential nuclear conflict involving the nuclear-armed neighbors. Meanwhile, reports emerged of Pakistan violating the ceasefire agreement, with India intercepting Pakistani drones just hours after the announcement.

