Maryam Nawaz Visits Injured Soldiers Amid Pakistan-India Tensions

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Lahore's Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire about the health of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers injured during recent clashes with India. The government has yet to disclose the number of casualties.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz was seen talking to several soldiers in the CMH's surgical ward. In Lahore, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, associated with Jamaat-ud-Dawa, held a victory rally led by local leaders.

The rally was in support of the Pakistan armed forces while tensions were high due to India's Operation Sindoor, a countermeasure to the April Pahalgam terror attack. The conflict concluded after India and Pakistan agreed to end cross-border hostilities.

