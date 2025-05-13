Anthony Albanese's Historic Return: A New Era for Australia's Labor Party

Anthony Albanese has secured a second term as Australian Prime Minister, marking a historic win for the center-left Labor Party. His leadership comes as voters reacted strongly to preceding global policies. Alongside his ministers, Albanese was officially sworn in at a ceremony at Government House in Canberra.

Following a landmark victory on May 3, the Labor Party has achieved its largest presence in the House of Representatives since Australia's federation. The opposition Liberal Party, under new leadership by Sussan Ley, is grappling with its losses, particularly in major cities where independent candidates made significant gains.

While core economic and defense portfolios remain unchanged, new appointments have been made to crucial ministerial roles, highlighting a period of stability. The Business Council of Australia emphasizes the need for environment law reforms and continued global trade engagement. Albanese is scheduled to visit Indonesia and meet with international leaders, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)