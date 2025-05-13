Left Menu

Anthony Albanese's Historic Return: A New Era for Australia's Labor Party

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese begins a second term following a landslide victory that established the largest Labor government since 1901. Opposition Liberal Party elected Sussan Ley as leader after significant losses, marking the first time a woman has led the party. Key ministerial roles remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 06:31 IST
Anthony Albanese's Historic Return: A New Era for Australia's Labor Party
Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese has secured a second term as Australian Prime Minister, marking a historic win for the center-left Labor Party. His leadership comes as voters reacted strongly to preceding global policies. Alongside his ministers, Albanese was officially sworn in at a ceremony at Government House in Canberra.

Following a landmark victory on May 3, the Labor Party has achieved its largest presence in the House of Representatives since Australia's federation. The opposition Liberal Party, under new leadership by Sussan Ley, is grappling with its losses, particularly in major cities where independent candidates made significant gains.

While core economic and defense portfolios remain unchanged, new appointments have been made to crucial ministerial roles, highlighting a period of stability. The Business Council of Australia emphasizes the need for environment law reforms and continued global trade engagement. Albanese is scheduled to visit Indonesia and meet with international leaders, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025