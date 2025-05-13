Naidu Lauds Modi's New Doctrine: A Bold Warning to Terrorism
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shaping a new doctrine for India. Naidu emphasized Modi's firm warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists during his nationally-addressed speech.
Naidu asserted that Modi's leadership has elevated India's stature, combining its ancient spiritual heritage with modern prowess. He highlighted the successful deployment of indigenous technology during 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted key terror infrastructures across the border.
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan echoed Naidu's admiration, describing Modi's address as a powerful message showcasing India's commitment to peace while demonstrating formidable strength.
