Shiv Sena MP Lauds Indian Armed Forces for Striking Terror Heartlands

In a bold move, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has praised the Indian Armed Forces for their effective operations that resulted in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists. Chaturvedi highlighted this triumph as a global relief, urging the world to thank India for its firm action against terrorism.

Her commendation comes as political support gathers momentum for Operation Sindoor. Chaturvedi also dismissed foreign intervention in Kashmir's resolution, following a mediation offer from US President Donald Trump, emphasizing India's own ability to address the issue.

The backdrop includes President Trump's accolade for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, crediting US diplomatic influence while India asserts autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir affairs, insisting the region remains integral and self-managed, independent of third-party mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)