Diplomatic Tour: A New Era of Middle East Relations

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended a warm welcome to President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, marking the start of a pivotal four-day Middle East tour.

Trump's visit highlights his administration's continued intent to strengthen economic relations with Saudi Arabia, as the crown prince commits to substantial investments in the US economy.

Additionally, behind-the-scenes conversations are expected to tackle pressing geopolitical challenges such as Iran's nuclear ambitions, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and stabilizing global oil prices, with leaders from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates joining later discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)