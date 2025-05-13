Patriotic Fervor: Nationwide Tiranga Yatras Celebrate Operation Sindoor's Success

In a nationwide display of patriotism, the BJP has launched Tiranga Yatras across India to celebrate the achievements of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor. These processions aim to galvanize the populace against terrorism and showcase unwavering support for the nation's defense personnel.

Union ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, alongside BJP national president J P Nadda, held discussions to orchestrate the 11-day campaign. The yatras witnessed participation from BJP leaders, schoolchildren, NCC cadets, and civilians, all calling for Pakistan's 'purna sanhaar' and celebrating Indian military prowess with patriotic songs.

Chief Ministers from various states, including Delhi's Rekha Gupta and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, led these vibrant rallies in their respective regions. The initiative underlines the BJP's strategy to raise awareness about the significance of Operation Sindoor in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)