Prostate Nodule Discovery in Former President Biden Sparks Health Concerns

A routine physical examination for former President Joe Biden has uncovered a small nodule in his prostate, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday. This finding requires further medical evaluation, though details on whether that has occurred remain undisclosed.

Nodules in the prostate often necessitate additional examination by a urologist to determine the presence of prostate cancer. Biden's age and health have been points of debate among Democratic leaders, particularly following a poor debate showing in June, leading to calls for him to reconsider his 2024 reelection bid.

Despite these health concerns, Biden remains steadfast, attributing the pressure to abandon his bid to party leadership and influential donors rather than the party's consensus. In the past, Biden has dealt with health issues, including the removal of a basal cell carcinoma in February 2023 and a benign polyp in November 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)