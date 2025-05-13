Trump's Diplomatic Shift: Meeting with Former Insurgent Now Syrian Leader
In a diplomatic twist, President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia. Al-Sharaa, a former insurgent leading Syria's new government post-Assad, seeks US recognition. Trump, considering lifting sanctions, faces pressure from Gulf leaders and Turkey to support Syria's government against Iranian influence.
Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump is set to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia. This meeting marks a striking shift in US diplomacy regarding Syria, as Al-Sharaa, a former insurgent leader, stands at the helm of the new Syrian government after the overthrow of Bashar Assad.
The White House confirmed Trump's engagement with Al-Sharaa, which has garnered mixed reactions from international stakeholders. Gulf leaders have endorsed Syria's new leadership, viewing it as a buffer against Iranian influence in the region. They hope Trump's recognition will solidify this stance.
Sanctions against Syria, imposed during Assad's regime, remain a contentious issue. Trump, departing from Washington, indicated a possible reconsideration of these sanctions. Urged by Turkish President Erdogan, Trump mentioned giving Syria a 'fresh start' while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics and Al-Sharaa's past insurgent ties.
