Left Menu

Sarma's Claims of 'Fear Votes' Stir Assam Politics

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of leveraging a 'fear psychosis' in minorities to secure votes, especially among Muslims. He alleged Congress MPs gained support through fear, not popularity, suggesting BJP’s gains in Jorhat reflect genuine choice. Sarma highlighted shifting minority women's support towards BJP due to policy impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:14 IST
Sarma's Claims of 'Fear Votes' Stir Assam Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday accused the Congress party of exploiting a 'fear psychosis' among minority communities, particularly Muslims, to secure votes. Addressing a press conference, Sarma alleged that Congress MPs, including Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, received minority votes due to fears of BJP's potential religious attacks.

Sarma claimed these Congress leaders have won not through popularity, but through fear instilled in minorities who believe their religious sites could be targeted if BJP comes into power. He shared observations from constituencies like Kaziranga and Jorhat, emphasizing BJP's electoral success where fear is not a factor.

The Chief Minister noted a growing shift in support from minority women towards BJP, attributing it to policy impacts like the abolition of triple talaq and the Uniform Civil Code. Sarma commented on the recent panchayat elections, where BJP achieved significant victories, while Congress's seats significantly reduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025