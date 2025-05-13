Sarma's Claims of 'Fear Votes' Stir Assam Politics

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday accused the Congress party of exploiting a 'fear psychosis' among minority communities, particularly Muslims, to secure votes. Addressing a press conference, Sarma alleged that Congress MPs, including Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, received minority votes due to fears of BJP's potential religious attacks.

Sarma claimed these Congress leaders have won not through popularity, but through fear instilled in minorities who believe their religious sites could be targeted if BJP comes into power. He shared observations from constituencies like Kaziranga and Jorhat, emphasizing BJP's electoral success where fear is not a factor.

The Chief Minister noted a growing shift in support from minority women towards BJP, attributing it to policy impacts like the abolition of triple talaq and the Uniform Civil Code. Sarma commented on the recent panchayat elections, where BJP achieved significant victories, while Congress's seats significantly reduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)