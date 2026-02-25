Left Menu

New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

Hardeep Singh Gill and Karm Singh Karma have joined the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. Gill focuses on community development, while Karma advocates for sanitation workers' rights. Their involvement aims to uplift the socio-economic status of safai karamcharis through empowerment and policy representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:16 IST
New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK
  • Country:
  • India

Experienced social workers Hardeep Singh Gill and Karm Singh Karma have taken on new roles with the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) as of February 23, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Gill brings to the table his vast experience in social and organizational initiatives that span both district and national levels. He has played a key role in community development, drug abuse prevention, and youth empowerment. His ongoing efforts at grassroots engagement and sanitation awareness serve as vital components of his community-focused mission.

Karma, serving as the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, Delhi Pradesh, is a staunch advocate for the welfare and rights of sanitation workers. His dedication extends to policy representation, healthcare access, and ensuring the dignity and safety of marginalised communities. The ministry sees the duo's induction as a step towards further enhancing the socio-economic resilience of safai karamcharis nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

 Global
2
Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

 India
3
Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

 Global
4
Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026