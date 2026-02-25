New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

Experienced social workers Hardeep Singh Gill and Karm Singh Karma have taken on new roles with the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) as of February 23, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Gill brings to the table his vast experience in social and organizational initiatives that span both district and national levels. He has played a key role in community development, drug abuse prevention, and youth empowerment. His ongoing efforts at grassroots engagement and sanitation awareness serve as vital components of his community-focused mission.

Karma, serving as the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, Delhi Pradesh, is a staunch advocate for the welfare and rights of sanitation workers. His dedication extends to policy representation, healthcare access, and ensuring the dignity and safety of marginalised communities. The ministry sees the duo's induction as a step towards further enhancing the socio-economic resilience of safai karamcharis nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)