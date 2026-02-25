Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

In a shocking turn of events, a woman allegedly murdered her three-year-old stepdaughter in Bijhara village using an axe, according to local police reports.

The accused, identified only as Pooja, recently married Triveni Maurya, whose previous wife passed away, leaving behind their young daughter, Aditi.

The violent episode unfolded late Tuesday night, escalating when the father momentarily left the household. Upon his return, he discovered the horrific scene, raising an alarm that led to a community pursuit and eventual capture of the suspect, who confessed her motives during police questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)