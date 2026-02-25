Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

A three-year-old girl in Bijhara village was allegedly killed by her stepmother, Pooja, who attacked her with an axe. The tragic incident unfolded when the stepmother reportedly felt overshadowed by the child's presence. Villagers caught Pooja as she attempted to flee, and she was subsequently arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:17 IST
Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a woman allegedly murdered her three-year-old stepdaughter in Bijhara village using an axe, according to local police reports.

The accused, identified only as Pooja, recently married Triveni Maurya, whose previous wife passed away, leaving behind their young daughter, Aditi.

The violent episode unfolded late Tuesday night, escalating when the father momentarily left the household. Upon his return, he discovered the horrific scene, raising an alarm that led to a community pursuit and eventual capture of the suspect, who confessed her motives during police questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

 Global
2
Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

 India
3
Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

 Global
4
Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026