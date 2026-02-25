Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death
A three-year-old girl in Bijhara village was allegedly killed by her stepmother, Pooja, who attacked her with an axe. The tragic incident unfolded when the stepmother reportedly felt overshadowed by the child's presence. Villagers caught Pooja as she attempted to flee, and she was subsequently arrested.
In a shocking turn of events, a woman allegedly murdered her three-year-old stepdaughter in Bijhara village using an axe, according to local police reports.
The accused, identified only as Pooja, recently married Triveni Maurya, whose previous wife passed away, leaving behind their young daughter, Aditi.
The violent episode unfolded late Tuesday night, escalating when the father momentarily left the household. Upon his return, he discovered the horrific scene, raising an alarm that led to a community pursuit and eventual capture of the suspect, who confessed her motives during police questioning.
