Trump's Call for Iran to Take a New Path

In Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump plans to urge Iran to adopt a new and improved path, advocating for a revised nuclear agreement. During his speech, he will emphasize a desire to avoid conflict with Tehran and express his willingness to build new partnerships for global stability.

Updated: 13-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:19 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech in Saudi Arabia, where he will urge Iran to pursue a 'new and a better path' as part of an effort to establish a new nuclear deal.

Speaking at the US-Saudi investment conference, Trump will convey his intent to avert conflict with Tehran and his willingness to mend past differences.

In his address, Trump will highlight past efforts to resolve conflicts and express his commitment to forging new alliances for a more stable world, despite substantial differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

