Minister's Controversial Remarks on Colonel Sparks Outrage

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah has ignited significant controversy with remarks perceived as derogatory towards Colonel Sofia Qureshi, whom he insinuated as a 'sister of terrorists.' Under heavy criticism, Shah expressed willingness to apologize, emphasizing his respect for Colonel Qureshi, likening it to more than familial respect.

This sparked calls from the Congress, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his ministerial position. Colonel Qureshi has been pivotal in briefing the 'Operation Sindoor' campaign against terrorism, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

In a statement during a public address, Shah attempted to frame the military operation as a form of retribution for terrorist actions that harmed Indian citizens, including a past attack in Pahalgam. His comments, however, were condemned across political lines, pressing BJP leadership to address the situation urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)