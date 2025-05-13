Chidambaram Challenges Government on Trump's India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims

In a challenging stance, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram called upon the Indian government to clarify US President Donald Trump's claim of intervening to halt military actions between India and Pakistan. He posed critical questions about India's potential losses during Operation Sindoor and urged transparency from the government.

Expressing concern over the absence of open international support for India following its strikes on May 7, Chidambaram highlighted China's backing of Pakistan as a significant issue. He demanded an all-party meeting and a parliamentary session to address these unresolved matters, citing the importance of public discourse.

Chidambaram criticized Trump's claims, describing them as intriguing and urged Indian authorities to clarify Trump's role in the scenario. He expressed concerns over India's foreign policy and the lack of public international endorsements, pressing for government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)