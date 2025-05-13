Left Menu

Chidambaram Challenges Government on Trump's India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the Indian government over US President Donald Trump's claim of halting military actions between India and Pakistan. He urged the government to be transparent about India's losses in recent operations and the lack of international support. Chidambaram highlighted concerns about China's backing of Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:29 IST
In a challenging stance, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram called upon the Indian government to clarify US President Donald Trump's claim of intervening to halt military actions between India and Pakistan. He posed critical questions about India's potential losses during Operation Sindoor and urged transparency from the government.

Expressing concern over the absence of open international support for India following its strikes on May 7, Chidambaram highlighted China's backing of Pakistan as a significant issue. He demanded an all-party meeting and a parliamentary session to address these unresolved matters, citing the importance of public discourse.

Chidambaram criticized Trump's claims, describing them as intriguing and urged Indian authorities to clarify Trump's role in the scenario. He expressed concerns over India's foreign policy and the lack of public international endorsements, pressing for government accountability.

