Global Shifts: From US-Canada Relations to Significant Policy Changes

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a new cabinet focused on redefining ties with the United States. This move, according to Carney, is part of an urgent effort to address relations under President Donald Trump.

In the Gulf, President Trump declared the lifting of sanctions on Syria, coinciding with a massive $600 billion deal with Saudi Arabia that promises to significantly bolster US-Saudi economic partnerships.

The US has decided to reduce tariffs on low-value Chinese parcels to 30%, easing tensions in the trade war and offering a reprieve to major Chinese e-commerce firms. These actions mark significant diplomatic and economic shifts on the global stage.

