Global Shifts: From US-Canada Relations to Significant Policy Changes

The summary covers various international developments: Canada's PM Mark Carney revamping the cabinet to rebuild US-Canada ties, US-Saudi Arabian agreements, tariff cuts on Chinese parcels, Turkey's disbanding of PKK militants, an Israeli strike targeting a journalist, and the US-Houthi ceasefire. Other highlights include Brazilian scientist winning the World Food Prize, Ukrainian-Russian talks, and the US legal ruling on deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 05:25 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a new cabinet focused on redefining ties with the United States. This move, according to Carney, is part of an urgent effort to address relations under President Donald Trump.

In the Gulf, President Trump declared the lifting of sanctions on Syria, coinciding with a massive $600 billion deal with Saudi Arabia that promises to significantly bolster US-Saudi economic partnerships.

The US has decided to reduce tariffs on low-value Chinese parcels to 30%, easing tensions in the trade war and offering a reprieve to major Chinese e-commerce firms. These actions mark significant diplomatic and economic shifts on the global stage.

