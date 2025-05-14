Bolivia's Political Chess: Arce Withdraws, Morales Eyes Return

In a surprising political maneuver, Bolivia's President Luis Arce announced his withdrawal from the upcoming presidential race, citing a desire not to split the left-wing vote. This decision highlights a growing rift with former ally and ex-President Evo Morales.

Arce's presidency has faced criticism due to economic issues, with voters questioning his leadership as the country grapples with inflation and fuel shortages. Meanwhile, Morales is attempting a political comeback, despite legal obstacles, by forming a new party.

As the election nears, the leftist bloc's future remains uncertain. With Arce stepping aside, the battle for leadership intensifies, particularly for Senate President Andronico Rodríguez, amid a fragmented political landscape marked by multiple opposition contenders.

