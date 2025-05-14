Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Chess: Arce Withdraws, Morales Eyes Return

Facing a potential defeat, Bolivia's President Luis Arce withdraws from the upcoming election, spotlighting a deepening divide with former President Evo Morales. Morales, establishing his own party, eyes a return amid rising opposition challenges and economic turmoil. The pivotal August election may signal a significant shift in Bolivia's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:04 IST
Bolivia's Political Chess: Arce Withdraws, Morales Eyes Return
Luis Arce

In a surprising political maneuver, Bolivia's President Luis Arce announced his withdrawal from the upcoming presidential race, citing a desire not to split the left-wing vote. This decision highlights a growing rift with former ally and ex-President Evo Morales.

Arce's presidency has faced criticism due to economic issues, with voters questioning his leadership as the country grapples with inflation and fuel shortages. Meanwhile, Morales is attempting a political comeback, despite legal obstacles, by forming a new party.

As the election nears, the leftist bloc's future remains uncertain. With Arce stepping aside, the battle for leadership intensifies, particularly for Senate President Andronico Rodríguez, amid a fragmented political landscape marked by multiple opposition contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025