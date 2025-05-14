Left Menu

Pride of Purnea: Air Marshal Bharti's Heroics in 'Operation Sindoor'

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, hailing from Jhunni Kalan in Bihar, played a pivotal role in the Indian Air Force's 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. The operation was a powerful response to the Pahalgam terror attack, instilling pride in his hometown and nationwide.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti has become a symbol of pride for Jhunni Kalan, his village in Bihar, following his key role in the Indian Air Force's 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation involved precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, serving as a retaliatory measure after the Pahalgam attack.

The mission, executed on May 7, was lauded as one of the Indian military's most daring counter-terrorism operations. Bharti's contributions have not only brought pride to Jhunni Kalan but also to the wider Purnea district. His father, Jeevachhlal Yadav, expressed immense pride in his son's achievement, highlighting the courage displayed by the armed forces.

The operation's success has resonated through Bharti's village, with locals praising his dedication and celebrating his accomplishments. Bharti's progression from local schooling to achieving the rank of Air Marshal exemplifies his lifelong commitment to India's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

