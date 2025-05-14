Left Menu

Zakia Khanam's Political Leap: YSRCP to BJP

Zakia Khanam, former YSRCP MLC and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, has joined the BJP after resigning from her previous role and party. This move, celebrated by BJP leaders, signifies a strategic shift and highlights BJP's commitment to inclusive leadership and welfare beyond caste and religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:10 IST
Zakia Khanam's Political Leap: YSRCP to BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Zakia Khanam, who recently resigned as YSRCP MLC and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, has joined the BJP. Her switch was marked by a formal welcome from state BJP president D Purandeswari at the party's state office.

BJP leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav, were present to welcome Khanam. The inclusion of Khanam aligns with BJP's ethos of advancing inclusive leadership, as highlighted by Purandeswari.

Purandeswari took the opportunity to reiterate BJP's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' emphasizing development beyond caste and religion. She acknowledged the growing trust of minorities in BJP under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025