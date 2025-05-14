Zakia Khanam's Political Leap: YSRCP to BJP

Zakia Khanam, who recently resigned as YSRCP MLC and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, has joined the BJP. Her switch was marked by a formal welcome from state BJP president D Purandeswari at the party's state office.

BJP leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav, were present to welcome Khanam. The inclusion of Khanam aligns with BJP's ethos of advancing inclusive leadership, as highlighted by Purandeswari.

Purandeswari took the opportunity to reiterate BJP's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' emphasizing development beyond caste and religion. She acknowledged the growing trust of minorities in BJP under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)