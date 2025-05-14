In a move decried by human rights activists as part of a widening crackdown on civil society, Grigory Melkonyants, the head of Russia's only independent election watchdog, was sentenced to five years in a penal colony. Melkonyants, co-chair of the Golos movement, faced charges stemming from alleged collaboration with a banned organization.

The case has drawn significant attention from international watchdogs and activists who link it to Russia's tightening grip on civil society following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Despite the charges, the Golos movement maintains its stance, highlighting the suspect nature of the accusations and continuing to work under intense scrutiny.

With Melkonyants behind bars, Golos remains active, challenging the legitimacy of Russian elections and countering narratives positioned by the Kremlin. The organization argues that Russia's current political landscape serves as a threat not just internally but also regionally, where democratic values are crucial for peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)