Left Menu

Russia's Election Watchdog Head Sentenced Amid Crackdown

Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of Russia's independent election watchdog Golos, was sentenced to five years in a penal colony for allegedly working with an 'undesirable organization.' Human rights advocates criticize this as part of a civil society crackdown intensifying after the Ukraine invasion. Golos disputes the charges and continues its activities despite government pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:20 IST
Russia's Election Watchdog Head Sentenced Amid Crackdown

In a move decried by human rights activists as part of a widening crackdown on civil society, Grigory Melkonyants, the head of Russia's only independent election watchdog, was sentenced to five years in a penal colony. Melkonyants, co-chair of the Golos movement, faced charges stemming from alleged collaboration with a banned organization.

The case has drawn significant attention from international watchdogs and activists who link it to Russia's tightening grip on civil society following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Despite the charges, the Golos movement maintains its stance, highlighting the suspect nature of the accusations and continuing to work under intense scrutiny.

With Melkonyants behind bars, Golos remains active, challenging the legitimacy of Russian elections and countering narratives positioned by the Kremlin. The organization argues that Russia's current political landscape serves as a threat not just internally but also regionally, where democratic values are crucial for peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025