Sambhali Trust Calls for Actionable Human Rights Mainstreaming at UNHRC

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Sambhali Trust highlighted the critical need for integrating human rights principles into governance structures and development strategies during the Annual High-Level Panel Discussion on Human Rights Mainstreaming.

Representing the Trust, Hansraj Singh advocated for human rights mainstreaming to be more than symbolic, emphasizing the need for tangible integration into policy-making and institutional practices. Singh identified significant strides made by India through constitutional provisions and various initiatives, such as Mission Vatsalya, POSHAN Abhiyaan, and others, aimed at enhancing equity and accountability.

Drawing from grassroots work in Rajasthan, Singh illustrated Sambhali Trust's efforts to support marginalised groups through education and healthcare, stressing the importance of collaboration between governmental bodies and civil society to effectively implement human rights principles in local governance.

